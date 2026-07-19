Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,414 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,678 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Installed Building Products worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $402,356,000 after buying an additional 328,725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4,659.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 168,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 126,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,211 shares of the construction company's stock worth $92,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $228.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average of $266.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $349.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $226.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler bought 716 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.13 per share, with a total value of $149,737.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,440.44. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger purchased 455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.80 per share, with a total value of $97,734.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 17,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,677,805.60. This represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,807 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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