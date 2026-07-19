Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 64,760 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,691 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,760 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBH alerts: Sign Up

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $77.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prestige Consumer Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prestige Consumer Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here