Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Simon Property Group worth $143,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,969,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,694,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,084,730,000 after purchasing an additional 312,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,950,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,610,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,593,872,000 after purchasing an additional 226,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,939,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,469,748,000 after purchasing an additional 569,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $229.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $199.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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