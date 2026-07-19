Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Diodes worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

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Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.33 million. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,530.24. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin Zhao sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $394,206.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,722.66. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,906. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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