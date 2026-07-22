Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 23,415 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,150 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Polaris worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Polaris by 87.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,937 shares of the company's stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio is presently -34.69%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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