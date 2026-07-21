Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 35,173 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 720.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 105.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.42.

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About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

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