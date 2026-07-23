Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 219.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.46.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

CHRW opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $210.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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