Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926,696 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,519 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.33% of US Foods worth $269,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,203,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,222,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,780,526 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,949,000 after purchasing an additional 904,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,862,100 shares of the company's stock worth $968,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company's stock worth $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. TD Cowen assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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