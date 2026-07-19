Bessemer Group Inc. Has $13.26 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.56 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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