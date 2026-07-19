Bessemer Group Inc. Has $17.27 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,126 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,820 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.5%

RHP opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $132.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

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