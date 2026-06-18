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3 Hotel REITs Poised to Benefit from the World Cup

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 18, 2026
A FIFA World Cup match ball rests on the pitch near a corner flag inside a crowded stadium.

Key Points

  • The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to create more than 21 million hotel room nights across North America.
  • Host Hotels, Park Hotels, and Ryman Hospitality all have meaningful exposure to World Cup-related travel demand.
  • Investors may want to watch for pullbacks as all three stocks trade above analyst consensus price targets.
  • Interested in Host Hotels & Resorts? Here are five stocks we like better.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, and outside of the competition on the pitch, the competition for consumer dollars may be equally intense. Official estimates forecast U.S. accommodations and food services generating over $2.4 billion in incremental economic value from the tournament.

That number includes 21.3 million hotel room nights expected across the three host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. On a granular level, FIFA and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have projected international travelers will stay an average of 12 days, attend roughly two matches each, and spend over $400 per day.

World Cup demand is one reason many hotel stocks have made a strong run this year. However, some of those stocks may present valuation concerns. A better option may be to look at full-service hotel REITs (real estate investment trusts) as direct, quantifiable beneficiaries.

Analysts have specifically flagged Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST)Park Hotels & Resorts NYSE:  PK, and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) as having meaningful revenue exposure to World Cup markets. Each carries a different risk profile that may not be reflected in their respective stock charts. 

Host Hotels & Resorts: The Momentum Leader

Host Hotels & Resorts has a concrete, named World Cup tie-in that the other companies on this list lack. Fairmont Mayakoba, one of its managed properties in Mexico, was officially selected to house national team delegations during the tournament. Management also specifically called out World Cup-related transient demand as a catalyst when it raised full-year 2026 guidance for comparable hotel RevPAR and EBITDAre earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Today

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock logo
HSTHST 90-day performance
Host Hotels & Resorts
$25.30 +0.68 (+2.74%)
As of 11:12 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$15.11
$25.36
Dividend Yield
3.16%
P/E Ratio
17.18
Price Target
$23.95
Add to Watchlist

HST is up 40% in 2026 and over 30% in the three months ending June 17. It’s also trading slightly above its consensus price target of $23.75. It’s fair to wonder if the biggest gains are priced in, especially with HST looking expensive by many conventional metrics.

HST has been in a steady, persistent uptrend since November, with price climbing from approximately $16 to nearly $25.

The 50-day SMA at $22.08 has been reliably ascending, and price has stayed above it cleanly. MACD is bullish with the line above the signal, but the histogram is narrowing slightly.

Of the three, HST's chart looks the most technically healthy—it's the momentum leader without a parabolic overshoot risk.

HST chart displaying a steady, persistent uptrend.

Park Hotels & Resorts: The High-Risk, High-Reward Play

Park Hotels & Resorts is a Hilton spinoff with a portfolio concentrated in urban markets, several of which are active World Cup host cities.

Park Hotels & Resorts Today

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock logo
PKPK 90-day performance
Park Hotels & Resorts
$14.82 +0.32 (+2.17%)
As of 11:12 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$9.84
$14.95
Dividend Yield
6.75%
Price Target
$12.95
Add to Watchlist

That direct city-level exposure is the core of the bull thesis here. The stock is up roughly 30% from its May lows and is trading well above its consensus price target of $12.68.

That means the World Cup tailwind may already be largely reflected in the price.

PK also has the most dramatic chart. The stock was essentially rangebound between $10–$12 for most of the past year, then exploded higher in late May/early June, nearly a 30% move in a matter of weeks.

The 50-day SMA at $11.93 is still ascending but hasn't caught up to price at $14.64 at all, which shows how vertical that move was.

MACD is sharply positive, but the histogram is already starting to shrink, which is worth watching. That kind of parabolic move often consolidates or pulls back before continuing.

PK chart displaying a strong move to the upside.

Ryman Hospitality Properties: The Indirect Play With Real Exposure

Rather than broad urban hotel portfolios, Ryman Hospitality Partners owns the Gaylord Hotels brand. That means massive convention and entertainment resorts in markets including Nashville, Dallas, Denver, and Washington D.C.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Today

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. stock logo
RHPRHP 90-day performance
Ryman Hospitality Properties
$124.97 +2.62 (+2.14%)
As of 11:11 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$83.82
$125.66
Dividend Yield
3.84%
P/E Ratio
32.96
Price Target
$122.27
Add to Watchlist

Its Gaylord Texan property sits in the Dallas market, which is hosting a World Cup semifinal. Dallas is one of the highest-demand World Cup markets in the country. RHP carries a consensus Buy rating, though at $123; it is trading above its consensus price target around $122.

RHP has the cleanest uptrend of the three. Price has been steadily climbing since its April low near $95, now at $123 and well above the 50-day SMA at $109. The MACD is still bullish (line above signal), but the histogram bars are flattening, which suggests momentum is cooling after a strong run. Not a reversal signal yet, more of a "extended and catching its breath" setup.

RHP chart showing an extension above the 50-day SMA, with MACD still bullish.

Is It Too Late to Get in on This Trade?

As noted above, each stock has made strong gains this year, and each is starting to show technical signals that momentum is slowing. But each company also shows consistency in revenue that isn’t event driven.

That fits with recent data from Accio that shows Baby Boomers and the wealthiest U.S. households are not planning to cut back on travel and entertainment spending and, in some cases, are expected to increase it, especially in luxury and experience-based segments, which fit nicely with the business model of these REITs.

For investors considering these names, the question is whether patient investors are better served waiting for a technical pullback toward the 50-day SMA on any of the three before adding exposure, rather than chasing extended moves that are already well ahead of analyst consensus.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts Right Now?

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
3.388 of 5 stars		$25.272.6%3.17%17.19Moderate Buy$23.95
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
2.5299 of 5 stars		$14.792.0%6.76%N/AHold$12.95
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
3.4465 of 5 stars		$124.992.2%3.84%33.02Moderate Buy$122.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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