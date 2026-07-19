Bessemer Group Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 30,341 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Badger Meter worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,979,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $694,133,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $358,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 754,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $131,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,448 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Maxim Group lowered Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.71.

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Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $249.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reminded investors about a pending securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026, increasing attention on litigation risk and potential downside for the stock. Article Title

Several law firms reminded investors about a pending securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026, increasing attention on litigation risk and potential downside for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, suggesting concerns about possible securities fraud claims and adding uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

The class action alleges investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, suggesting concerns about possible securities fraud claims and adding uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Additional notices from other firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, and others, reinforced the same litigation overhang and kept Badger Meter in the news for legal rather than business reasons. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edward F. Callahan acquired 858 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,931.80. The trade was a 261.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.53 per share, for a total transaction of $258,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,480.28. This represents a 4.45% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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