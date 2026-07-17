Bessemer Group Inc. Has $267.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hilton Worldwide worth $267,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7%

HLT stock opened at $322.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.83 and a 200-day moving average of $316.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.59.

View Our Latest Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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