Bessemer Group Inc. Has $28.88 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,132 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Murphy Oil worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.9%

MUR opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

More Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Murphy Oil recently beat second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus the $0.29 consensus and revenue of $732.35 million versus $702.96 million expected, which supports the stock’s recent upward move.

Murphy Oil recently beat second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus the $0.29 consensus and revenue of $732.35 million versus $702.96 million expected, which supports the stock’s recent upward move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Murphy Oil to remain profitable, with consensus current-year earnings at $3.05 per share, even after the latest forecast adjustments.

Analysts still expect Murphy Oil to remain profitable, with consensus current-year earnings at $3.05 per share, even after the latest forecast adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Murphy Oil’s EPS estimates for FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q2 2028 and FY2028, signaling a softer earnings outlook ahead.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here