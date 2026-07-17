Bessemer Group Inc. Has $291.49 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,888 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $291,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.88, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $265.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $4,634,210.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,915,609.48. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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