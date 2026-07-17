Bessemer Group Inc. Has $296.79 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631,740 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 490,108 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Fortinet worth $296,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,917,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,730,954 shares of the software maker's stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,016 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet was upgraded by Zacks Research from hold to strong-buy , signaling stronger earnings optimism and a potentially more favorable near-term trading setup. Article Title

Fortinet was upgraded by Zacks Research from to , signaling stronger earnings optimism and a potentially more favorable near-term trading setup. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Fortinet as a beneficiary of rising cybersecurity demand , especially as AI infrastructure spending and global threat concerns keep security budgets elevated. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Fortinet as a beneficiary of , especially as AI infrastructure spending and global threat concerns keep security budgets elevated. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on Fortinet’s AI security initiatives , including the expansion of FortiEndpoint and broader AI cybersecurity positioning, is reinforcing the growth narrative around the stock. Article Title

Coverage on Fortinet’s , including the expansion of FortiEndpoint and broader AI cybersecurity positioning, is reinforcing the growth narrative around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s selection of TD SYNNEX as a global delivery/distribution partner adds another sign of expanding channel reach and customer access. Article Title

Fortinet’s selection of adds another sign of expanding channel reach and customer access. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that Fortinet has been outperforming peers despite weakness in the broader session, suggesting relative strength rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article Title

MarketWatch noted that Fortinet has been despite weakness in the broader session, suggesting relative strength rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary compared Fortinet with peers like Palo Alto and Microsoft, but also raised valuation concerns after a strong multi-year run, which may cap upside if growth does not keep pace. Article Title

Fortinet Stock Down 2.3%

FTNT opened at $160.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $170.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. Fortinet's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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