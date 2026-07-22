Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM - Free Report) by 63,822.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 474,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Piedmont Realty Trust worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 224,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 651,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company's stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.36. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $143.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

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Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

Further Reading

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