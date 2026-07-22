Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN - Free Report) by 93,053.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,031 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,514,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,148 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,055,017 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $89,848,000 after purchasing an additional 304,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.85.

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Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.1%

WERN opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The company had revenue of $730.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Werner Enterprises's payout ratio is currently -373.33%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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