Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Clean Harbors worth $267,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 370,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $246,725,000 after acquiring an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 16,997 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $310.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.Clean Harbors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.00.

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Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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