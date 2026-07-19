Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,285 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $695.33 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $720.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.13.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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