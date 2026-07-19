Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,895 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Federal Signal worth $30,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Federal Signal Stock Down 2.2%

Federal Signal stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSS

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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