Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 178,898 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,988 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 178,898 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $20,572,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 71,618.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,469 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $62,555,000 after purchasing an additional 715,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,532 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 222,841 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,595 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $64,487,000 after buying an additional 224,587 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Globus Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GMED

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Further Reading

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