3 Medical Device Stocks Giving Investors a Different Healthcare Play

When investors think of the health care sector, most imagine the stability of pharmaceutical giants or the high-risk/high-reward profile of up-and-coming clinical stage drug developers. Medical device companies operate within a unique ecosystem and are often easy to overlook. The fact that these firms have unique business models, revenue drivers, and innovation cycles may make them appealing as a supplement—or even an alternative—to better-known corners of the health care space.

Investors seeking the advantages of companies that don't depend on the approval of blockbuster drugs, can more easily make incremental innovations, or can derive revenue from recurring procedures, may want to consider the companies below. These and other similar firms stand to benefit from growing specialized demand for procedures such as spine surgery, sleep apnea treatment, and stroke treatment.

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Globus Grows Its Product Lineup and Revenue Follows

Globus Medical Today GMED Globus Medical $76.74 -0.26 (-0.34%) 52-Week Range $51.79 ▼ $101.40 P/E Ratio 17.83 Price Target $103.75 Add to Watchlist

NYSE: GMED

is an $11-billion firm designing and building implantable devices and surgical instruments used to treat spinal disorders. The firm has been quietly thriving thanks to strong organic revenue growth and margin improvements: in Q1 2026 , for instance, revenue grew by 27% year over year (YOY) to nearly $760 million and earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $1.12 from 68 cents. Both of these figures were solidly above analyst expectations.

Management credits the growth to improving market share, operational discipline, stronger free cash flow, and the introduction of dozens of new products. The company's U.S. business in particular is thriving, having seen three consecutive quarters of at least 10% growth, but its international segment and enabling technologies business are also growing.

The company's products are widely favored and gaining additional traction thanks to Globus' strong sales approach, and it continues to receive new clearances from the FDA to expand its lineup. This has allowed the firm to raise its full-year EPS guidance by 30 cents to a range of $4.70-$4.80.

Despite these positive attributes, shares of GMED have slumped by about 7% year to date (YTD), though analysts expect a reversal and upside potential of nearly 29%. More than two-thirds of the 16 ratings for GMED are Buys.

Inspire's Fundamentals Are Strong, Despite Near-Term Headwinds

Inspire Medical Systems Today INSP Inspire Medical Systems $51.52 +0.92 (+1.81%) 52-Week Range $38.91 ▼ $147.03 P/E Ratio 11.45 Price Target $81.26 Add to Watchlist

NYSE: INSP

Still, INSP shares have experienced a major sell-off so far this year, falling by 44% YTD. The likely reason for this is the company's recent revenue slowdown: in the latest quarter, revenue climbed by under 2% YOY and management cut full-year sales guidance to between $825 million and $875 million as a result of prior-authorization delays.

The key consideration for investors is that these delays are not a fundamental reflection of weakness in Inspire's products, but a temporary slowdown in procedures due to external headwinds. Strong trial results for new products and improvements to adjusted EBITDA margin, operating cash flow, and more all point to the likelihood that momentum will pick up again. Analysts even see earnings growing by a massive 54% in the coming year.

This means that investors willing to wait out the current challenges may find INSP shares at a relative bargain based on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.4. The stock has 59% upside, even as analysts are somewhat hesitant given the current environment, assigning a Hold rating overall.

Earnings Challenges Linger, But Penumbra's New Study Could Be Transformative

Penumbra Today PEN Penumbra $318.26 -0.06 (-0.02%) 52-Week Range $221.26 ▼ $362.41 P/E Ratio 73.31 Price Target $360.33 Add to Watchlist

NYSE: PEN

creates products to improve outcomes after strokes, aneurysms, and related medical events. After a share price spike early in the year, PEN stock has been gradually declining, though it remains up modestly YTD as of mid-July. The company's financials show some important strengths, including almost 16% YOY growth in revenue in Q1 2026, driven by global embolization and access gains. Gross profit margin is also expanding, having climbed by 1% YOY to 67.6% for the quarter.

At the same time, the company faces challenges, including a sizable earnings miss and a one-cent YOY decline in EPS last quarter. It's understandable, then, that analysts would be somewhat cautious: PEN receives a Hold rating overall, despite the most recent analyst rating being an enthusiastic reiterated Outperform by Evercore. This could be due to the company's upcoming FORWARD study, which aims to collect data on mechanical thrombectomy in the management of acute ischemic stroke. This is a promising avenue and one in which Penumbra has a distinct advantage over competitors.

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