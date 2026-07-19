Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 191,166 Shares of JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 191,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.38% of JBT Marel worth $25,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 493,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 9,103.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Gildi lifeyrissjodur acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,862,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in JBT Marel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 668,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,736,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in JBT Marel by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBTM. Zacks Research downgraded JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 target price on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBTM

JBT Marel Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $170.19.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. JBT Marel had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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