Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 31,609 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Medpace worth $137,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $537.92 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $475.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.70 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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