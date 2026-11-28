Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB - Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the bank's stock after selling 332,294 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 37.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $584,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,640,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.74. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $88.58.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $261.27 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Independent Bank's payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,843.68. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. Its principal subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations. Rockland Trust offers checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and other deposit and lending services. Its business banking services include cash management and financing, while wealth management services include investment and trust services. Founded in 1907, Rockland Trust serves communities across Massachusetts through its branch network and digital banking channels.

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