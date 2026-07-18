Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Element Solutions worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Element Solutions by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 264,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,524,090 shares of the company's stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 174,228 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,797 shares of the company's stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 241,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $37.47 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $710.51 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.Element Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Element Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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