Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in ITT were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ITT by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $193.01 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.66 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.ITT's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

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