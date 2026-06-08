BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 25,980 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,339 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of Viasat worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,958 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $497,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,386,089 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,242 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,713,581 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $108,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,187 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $96,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 price target on Viasat and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.13.

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Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, CFO Garrett L. Chase sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,772,327.50. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 27,122 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $1,945,732.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 213,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,306,087.70. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,846 shares of company stock worth $4,087,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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