BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 79,393 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 1,438.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,912 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here