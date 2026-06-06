BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,480 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 116,025 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $44,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $227.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here