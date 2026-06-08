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Allstate’s Comeback Is Turning Into a Profit Machine

Peter Frank
Written by Peter Frank | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 8, 2026
Allstate logo beside cupped hands holding a miniature house and car, representing home and auto insurance.

Key Points

  • Allstate’s turnaround is being driven by stronger underwriting, higher premiums, and growing investment income.
  • Profitability has improved dramatically after losses in 2022 and 2023, helped by pricing and underwriting changes.
  • Severe weather remains the biggest risk that could quickly pressure earnings and investor sentiment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Allstate.

Big insurance companies often post big numbers—sometimes big in a good way, sometimes bad. Just ask Allstate NYSE: ALL.

Allstate Today

The Allstate Corporation stock logo
ALLALL 90-day performance
Allstate
$215.64 -5.37 (-2.43%)
As of 12:46 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$188.08
$227.62
Dividend Yield
2.00%
P/E Ratio
4.76
Price Target
$240.33
Add to Watchlist

Less than four years after reporting massive losses, Allstate just delivered a powerful turnaround with strong underwriting, rising premiums, growing investment income, and a higher dividend. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose more than fourfold compared with a year earlier. Earnings per share were nearly 50% above expectations.

But it has yet to convince investors. Because even as profitability surges, stockholders need to weigh one unavoidable risk: a couple of bad storms can quickly reverse the story.

Allstate Engineered a Convincing Recovery

To understand why Allstate's first-quarter results are so striking, it helps to remember where the company was not long ago. Like many major property and casualty insurers, Allstate spent 2022 and 2023 getting squeezed. Repair costs for autos and homes shot up with inflation. State regulators insisted on slowing rate increases. Allstate lost $1.4 billion in 2022 and $316 million in 2023. Its stock fell during the period by a third to about $100 per share.

Allstate responded with the tools that insurers have. It raised rates where it could, pulled back in markets where it could not, and tightened its underwriting standards to weed out customers. By 2025, the strategy brought in $9.3 billion in adjusted net income, up 90% from the previous year, and $67.4 billion in total revenues for the year, an increase of nearly 6%.

Strong Growth Continued Into 2026

The first quarter of 2026 continued those results. In the first three months, Allstate earned $2.4 billion in net income, equal to $10.65 per share, more than $3 a share higher than analysts had expected. That compared with net income for the year-ago quarter of $566 million. Total revenue climbed 3% to $16.9 billion. Policies in force reached 212 million.

Each of its lines showed improvement. Auto insurance premiums earned rose 2.1% to $9.5 billion, while earned homeowners premiums grew 13.9% to $4.2 billion. As of March 31, Allstate had 25.8 million auto policies, up 2.6%, and 7.7 million homeowners policies in force, an increase of 2.5%.

Although smallest by revenue, the company’s various protection plans and services make up the vast majority of its more than 200 million policies. That segment contributed $922 million in revenue for the quarter, up 7.2% from the year-earlier period.

A Lower Combined Ratio Is Driving Profitability

Besides the growth in business, the number that explains much of these positive results is known in insurance simply as the combined ratio. That ratio is a measure of how much Allstate pays out for claims and to manage every $100 it brings in as premiums. The lower the number, the better. Underwriting strategy and management efficiencies can explain much of the improvement, but the weather and disasters must also cooperate.

In the first quarter of 2026, Allstate saw a dramatic improvement in its overall property-liability combined ratio, coming in at only 82 compared with 97.4 just a year earlier. That extra money also boosts the funds it can hold and invest, these days at higher rates. Allstate earned $938 million from its investment portfolio in the quarter, up nearly 10% from $854 million a year earlier.

Catastrophe Losses Remain the Biggest Threat

Given these numbers, Allstate’s stock has remained remarkably flat over the past year, similar to some of its publicly traded competitors such as Travelers NYSE: TRV and much better than Progressive NYSE: PGR.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Price Chart for Monday, June, 8, 2026

In May, we were reminded why that might be. That is, investors were reminded of the business that Allstate is in. On May 21, just weeks after announcing its outstanding first quarter, and just days after its stock reached a 52-week high, Allstate disclosed that estimated catastrophe losses in April reached $870 million before taxes, caused by 10 separate wind and hail events across the country. About 70% of that total, it said, came from two storms.

Although the company entered storm season from a position of financial strength, no matter how disciplined a company's underwriting is, it cannot price away tornado season.

Allstate Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$240.33
11.20% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 21 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$216.13
High Forecast$268.00
Average Forecast$240.33
Low Forecast$208.00
Allstate Stock Forecast Details

Analysts Still See Moderate Upside

Insurance investors and analysts are all too aware of the likelihood of some losses.

Still, of the 21 analysts following Allstate, 11 analysts rate the company a Buy. Nine suggest Hold and only one recommends Sell. Overall, the average rating is a Moderate Buy, with a 12-month average price target of $241.67, which is nicely above the stock's current price.

The company also has a consistent track record of dividends. After a nearly 9% increase in February, Allstate’s quarterly dividend is currently $1.08 per share, continuing to build on its 13% annualized five-year dividend growth.

The Stock's Future Depends on Managing Risk

Whether Allstate deserves a place in a portfolio of financial services stocks depends on the investor. The P&C insurance business is not going to change. It will have great years and bad years. Allstate appears ready to handle them both.

For income investors, the dividend yield is not overly persuasive, but the consistent increases deliver an appeal. For value investors, whether Allstate has much room to run remains to be seen. The company’s stock has roughly doubled since its recovery began in mid-2023. How much further it will go, and how fast it will get there, might depend on the winds.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Allstate Right Now?

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Peter Frank
About The Author

Peter Frank

Contributing Author

Learn More about Peter Frank
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Allstate (ALL)
4.5153 of 5 stars		$215.53-2.5%2.00%4.76Moderate Buy$240.33
Travelers Companies (TRV)
4.0092 of 5 stars		$297.82-1.8%1.68%8.86Hold$311.47
Progressive (PGR)
4.3598 of 5 stars		$201.01-1.5%0.20%10.21Hold$238.11
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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