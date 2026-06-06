BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 260,353 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 260,353 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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