BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Tesla were worth $107,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.85 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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