BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.96.

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About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

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