BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 16,852 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in FedEx were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $331.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James Financial started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $443.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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