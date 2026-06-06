BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,996 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Intuit were worth $39,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $296.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.67 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $377.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore dropped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness.

Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness. Positive Sentiment: Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile.

Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile. Neutral Sentiment: Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst.

Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further.

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further. Negative Sentiment: News coverage focused on Intuit’s steep recent decline and investors “asking tough questions,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock after the selloff. Article Title

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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