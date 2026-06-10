BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,638 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $3,076,222. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.0%

VRSK stock opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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