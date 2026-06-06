BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,653 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,175 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $89,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68. The company has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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