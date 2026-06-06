BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $30.68 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,156 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HD opened at $310.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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