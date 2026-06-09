BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 66,105 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CTSH alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 306,078 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,217,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,421,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,490 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 548,763 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 105,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $107.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognizant Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognizant Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here