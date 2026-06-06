BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $32.17 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,803 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $422.06 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $447.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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