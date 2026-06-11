BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,513 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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