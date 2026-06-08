BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.50 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 251.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,456 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,981 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Las Vegas Sands's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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