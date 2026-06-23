BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.12 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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