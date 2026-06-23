BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,791 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 in the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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