BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $86.46 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,267 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $971.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $963.99. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,096.50. The company has a market cap of $431.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,060.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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