BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $5.29 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $265.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.12 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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