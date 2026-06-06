BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,975 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 65,841 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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