BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,989 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,082.52. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $88,921.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,638.30. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $274,456 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $185.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AeroVironment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.78.

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AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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